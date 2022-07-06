More visitors, less buyers in cattle markets

Islamabad : The cattle markets seem to have fewer buyers as the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals is yet to gain momentum in the capital city.

Though the number of visitors in the cattle markets is quite impressive, the prices of the animals have left them with no option but to go back home empty-handed.

“The prices of sacrificial animals are unbelievable and beyond the reach of the common people. I wonder whether there will be any criterion to regularise these prices by the government in future,” said Mateen Haider, a visitor at a cattle market.

The experts are of the view that the prices of sacrificial animals are almost equal to the last year if these are compared to the increasing inflation that has gripped the country after an increase in petroleum products.

Zaigham Naqvi, a seller, said “The petroleum prices have played havoc with the lives of the people. The expenditures have increased manifold and buyers want to get animals at affordable prices.”

This year the local authorities have got Rs5.11 crores through the auction of the cattle market in sector I-15 that is the biggest one in Islamabad. It received Rs35 lakhs and Rs16 lakhs through auctions of other cattle markets.

Bidding for the award of the cattle markets for 10 days from July 1 to 10-was held on June 24 at the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA). The successful bidder has been allowed to charge Rs500 against a big animal and Rs250 against a small animal in these markets. Similarly, he has also been allowed to collect an entry fee from trucks and against the open space from animal sellers in accordance with the MCI’s approved rates.

But illegal small cattle markets have also been established at Pindora and New Katarian on one side of the IJP Road.