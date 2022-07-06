BISE exams rescheduled

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has approved the proposal of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) to reschedule different papers of the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 because of Eid-ul-Azha holidays and by-elections in different constituencies in Punjab.

The PBCC had proposed to re-schedule the papers to be held on July 8, 2022 with revised date of July 29 because of Eid-ul-Azha holidays for all the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in the province.

The PBCC had also proposed to reschedule the papers of July 16 and 18 on July 27 and 28, 2022, respectively because of by-elections. The Higher Education Department has approved the revised schedule as per the PBCC proposal.

However, because of the revised schedule a number of candidates who earlier had sufficient gap in their papers would suffer, as now their papers would be held continuously without any break for three days from July 27 to 29. One such candidate Tuaseen Ahmad said that as per the original schedule he had one-day gap to prepare for English paper but as per the revised schedule there was no break.