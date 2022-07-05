Somerset signs up Imam

TAUNTON: Somerset County Cricket Club on Monday announced it had signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the final four matches of the ongoing County Championship.
Subject to obtaining the necessary NOC and visa, the Pakistan Test opener will join the county as an overseas player, replacing Matt Renshaw, who will return to Australia at the end of August to commence his domestic pre-season training.
Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said he was delighted to have secured the services of Imam. “Imam Ul Haq is an outstanding batter who will bring quality and a wealth of experience to our environment,” he said. Imam is looking forward to joining the Club.
LONDON: Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus for a fee of around £45 million ,...
ISLAMABAD: Serious life threats have forced me to go for a bullet-proof vehicle, revealed Pakistan Cricket Board ...
LONDON: Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has refused to listen to...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination wants security forces to be...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Punjab government are to sign an MoU on Thursday according to which 33...
Comments