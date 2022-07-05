Somerset signs up Imam

TAUNTON: Somerset County Cricket Club on Monday announced it had signed Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq for the final four matches of the ongoing County Championship.

Subject to obtaining the necessary NOC and visa, the Pakistan Test opener will join the county as an overseas player, replacing Matt Renshaw, who will return to Australia at the end of August to commence his domestic pre-season training.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry said he was delighted to have secured the services of Imam. “Imam Ul Haq is an outstanding batter who will bring quality and a wealth of experience to our environment,” he said. Imam is looking forward to joining the Club.