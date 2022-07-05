Storm kills three in Central America

SAN SALVADOR: Tropical Storm Bonnie was upgraded to a category one hurricane on Sunday as it swept towards Mexico after killing three people in El Salvador and Nicaragua, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The hurricane, the third of the season off Mexico’s coast, is carrying maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour "with higher gusts," the NHC said, citing satellite images. "The core of Bonnie is expected to remain south of, but move parallel to, the coast of southern and southwestern Mexico during the next couple of days," the center said in its latest advisory.

Before moving towards Mexico, the storm caused damage to property in the Central American countries of El Salvador and Nicaragua, felling trees and flooding rivers, streets and hospitals.