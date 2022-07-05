Rs3.499b UoE budget approved for 2022-23

LAHORE:The 67th meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Education (UoE) Lahore was held on Monday and it approved Rs3.499 billion annual budget of the varsity for the financial year 2022-23.

According to a spokesperson for the varsity, out of total budge Rs673.347 million have been allocated for development budget while Rs2826.084 million for non-development budget. The Syndicate also approved the establishment of University Development Office to enhance revenue generation from non-traditional sources to support the financial autonomy of the varsity.

During its meeting, the Syndicate also approved the collaboration with Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, China for joint Doctoral and Master Training Programme in History, Arts and Culture Heritage. UE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha told the members of the Syndicate that the university signed agreement with University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore to enhance the online and blended pedagogical skills of teachers and bring the teaching system in line with modern requirements under International Institute of Online Education (IIOE) Program launched in Pakistan in collaboration with UNESCO. He said the varsity was also moving towards solar energy system to overcome the energy crises. In this regard, tender has been issued for Main Campus of the varsity, he maintained. The VC said Smart Class Rooms were also established in the varsity with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, while free internet service was being accorded to the students.

Seminar on ‘Post Traumatic Stress Disorder’ held : A one-day symposium on "Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - Rising above the Trauma" was organised at Kinnaird College here on Monday. The symposium was aimed at orientating the participants about mental stress and disorders resulted after any trauma, the press release said. Renowned personnel in Clinical Psychology - Dr Rafique Dar, Dr Syed Imran Murtaza, Dr Rehana Mushtaq, Assistant Prof Ripha Int’l University Lahore, Dr Mirrat Gull Sr Clinical Psychologist PACT, Dr Saima Majeed, Associate Prof FCCU & PIMH and Lt-Col (retd) Imtiaz Mehmood, CEO Creative Dimensions shared that how PTSD developed in response of traumatic life experiences at the symposium.

They also discussed myths & facts about PTSD in detail. The students of professional certification in Clinical Psychology presented psychodrama, a video titled Myth & Facts (hope beyond hurt) and a documented video based on PTSD as result of domestic violence.

The event was moderated and organised by Ms Rukhsana Mehmood, Senior Clinical Psychologist and Course Facilitator of PCCP at KCLCD, Kinnaird College. Dr Noshaba Hassan Murad, Director UMT Lahore, Ms Maha Jamil Director KCLCD and Rizwan Anwar Executive Director KCLCD, Kinnaird College for Women were also present at this occasion.

At the end of the event, Dr Rukhsana David, Principal Kinnaird College, distributed certificates among guests and participants.