CTD arrests nine suspects in one week

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 22 intelligence-based operations and arrested nine members of different defunct organisations and interrogated 22 suspects.

The arrested suspects included Yaqoob, (TTP/Ghazi Force), Arif Saeed, (LeJ), Abdul Samad, (TTP), Muhammad Bilal Cheena, (Daish), Muhammad Muzammil, (Daish), Syed Muhamad Arif, (TTP/JuA), Amin Farooq Ahmad, (TTP), Farooq Ahmed, (Daish) and Muhammad Asif, (Daish). Seven FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in CTD Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala. Explosives 3.475kg, one hand grenade, two IED bomb, safety fuse 23 feet, 11 non-electric detonator, and Rs14,340 cash were also recovered. Furthermore, 386 combing operations were conducted with the help of Local Police/LEAs.