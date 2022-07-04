Qureshi has no place in PPP: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani has said PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has no place in the PPP and it is also untrue that he was welcomed by a party stalwart.

In a brief chat with The News from Karachi, Gilani said that Shah Mahmood and his close quarters were spreading rumours about his meetings with PPP leaders. “I hope when the party top leadership meets in Islamabad tomorrow, it could be further verified about the scope of Qureshi’s acceptance by the PPP, who has become a burden on his party,” he added.

Referring to a statement by Qureshi that he had been defeated in the provincial assembly election by his own party in Multan, Gilani said it had endorsed his contention that the polls were rigged. “Now the confession has come from a person who benefitted from the rigged elections and made a federal minister by the party declared winner,” he maintained.

Gilani said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had failed to accept facts about life and politics. “He has for the first time accepted Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister during a hearing in the apex court. I am sure he would also accept Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of the country since both were elected through a due democratic process,” he maintained.

Yusuf Raza Gilani asked Imran Khan to desist from creating chaos and rather explain about his follies and failures in the government. He said the PTI leader was destined to bite the dust in his campaign against the present government as it had come to stay and Imran’s campaign to malign the respected political leadership of the country on concocted stories was bound to boomerang.

“Imran isn’t a political leader but a national criminal who has destroyed the economy and national politics through baseless allegations against others. He is trying to destabilise the country so that the economy should further worsen while has already ruined it. Imran will have to account for what he has done with the country and its people. He is the architect of today’s sufferings of the people and cannot escape consequences,” he added.