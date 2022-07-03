Scrap dealer shot dead

A man was shot dead in a attack in Malir on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the body to the JPMC where he was identified as Ismail, son of Alam Khan. According to Shah Latif SHO Mumtaz Marwat, some suspects attempted to take Ismail, who was a scrap dealer, away with them but he offered resistance, at which one of the suspects shot and injured him. He later died.
