Exam centre entire staff removed

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali removed entire staff from exam duty from two different exam centres here on Saturday.

The paper of Pakistan Studies was held under the BISE Lahore’s Intermediate Part-2 exam on Saturday and during inspection paper related material was recovered from two centres set up at GC University (GCU) and FC College University (FCCU). Taking strict action, Dr Mirza Habib Ali removed entire examination staff of two centres.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Squad also raided an exam centre at the Government Lab Higher Secondary School, Kasur and suspended the centre Superintendent from duty due to irregularities. A case was registered against a candidate after a mobile phone was recovered from him.