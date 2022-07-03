Pak-China Friendship Forum meets

Islamabad : Chairman China-Pakistan Friendship Forum Ilyas Raza has said that China has maintained friendship with Pakistan by supporting Pakistan in every difficult time. CPEC is a testament to the great friendship between Pakistan and China. The friendship between the two countries is in the eyes of the enemy countries and he keeps looking for opportunities to strike at it, says a press release.
He expressed these views while addressing a function organised by the Pak-China Friendship Forum. The tragedy at Karachi University was a link in the same chain, but it has nevertheless failed to break the friendship between the two countries. The government under the leadership of PM Shahbaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan show determination that the hostile elements against relations and uplift will be dealt with full force and they will be crushed forever. The enemies of two great nations Pakistan and China have once again targeted the soul of ties in a very vicious attack that has claimed the precious lives of Chinese and Pakistani people.
