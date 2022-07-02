Sharp increase in corona cases, positivity rate in the region

Islamabad : The number of patients being diagnosed with coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been registering once again a tremendous increase as in the last one week, as many as 421 individuals have been tested positive for COVID-19 while the infection has claimed another two lives from the region.

In the last 24 hours, 76 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking tally to 179,540 of which 2,361 patients had lost their lives due to the illness. The virus, however, did not claim any life from the region in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that the average number of patients reported per day from the region in the last one week has crossed the figure of 60 while the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has been recorded as around 2.5 per cent. It is important that in the first week of June this year, the average number of patients reported per day was well below 15 and the positivity rate was being recorded as around 0.9 per cent in the region.

Also, the number of active cases in the region has been showing a sharp increase as it has got to 1,173 on Friday while in the first week of June, the number of active cases from the twin cities had dropped down to below 300.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 56 patients tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 136195 of which 134,140 patients belonging to the federal capital had achieved cure while 1,026 patients had lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases from ICT jumped to 1,029 on Friday after the addition of 56 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 21 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 43,345 of which 1335 patients had lost their lives. To date, a total of 41,863 patients from the district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 144 on Friday of which three patients were hospitalized in the district and 141 patients were at home isolation.