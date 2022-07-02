Authorities asked to expedite animals’ vaccination in Tank

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak has directed officials of the livestock department to expedite the vaccination of animals and take other measures to contain lumpy skin and other diseases in the district.

This he said while speaking at a public forum, attended by officials of various departments and people of Gerapathar and Kalo areas.

In the light of the provincial government directives, the administration held the forum for the residents of Gerapathar and Kalo areas in Tank. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, DPO Waqar Khan, district health officer, polio monitoring offices and other officials and local elders.

On the occasion, the local residents demanded the blacktopping of 2km Gerapathar Road, end to unscheduled power load-shedding, unauthorised use of water from Waran canal, construction of a police post on Chesankuch Road and Waran Canal road, and water supply issue.

The DC Hameedullah Khattak directed authorities concerned to expedite the vaccination of animals to contain various diseases. He also received applications from local elders on various issues and said that all the applications would be seen in the light of the SOPs of the public forum and action taken thereafter.

“Our doors are open for the public. The purpose of the public forums is to make officers available for listening to people’s problems and finding solutions of the same at their doorsteps,” he added.

On the occasion, the DPO Waqar Khan said that a site had been identified for the construction of the police post and work would be started soon.