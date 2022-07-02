Drivers asked to avoid reckless driving in Kaghan

MANSEHRA: The district police have asked drivers of the vehicles taking tourists to the high altitude parts of the Kaghan valley to ensure the safety of passengers and avoid reckless driving.

“Several accidents have taken place in Shogran and the rest of the Kaghan valley, therefore, the government has set rules for the drivers taking tourists to the hilly areas. The police will take action if you do not follow the rules,” District Police Officer Tariq Irfan told the office-bearers of the four-wheelers associations in Kaghan valley. The DPO said the police would impound the jeeps plying the hilly parts of the Kaghan valley and Shogran without having fitness certificates and impose heavy fines on the drivers.

“The safety of the tourists is important to us and this is why the police force is active round-the-clock at tourist destinations in the district,” Tariq said.

Meanwhile, the district administration banned night camping at two national parks in Kaghan valley, terming it dangerous for the life of visitors.