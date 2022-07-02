Broadening the base

This is with reference to the editorial 'Super tax' (June 25, 2022). Undoubtedly, the ‘super tax’ on Pakistan’s elite is an appropriate step towards stabilising the country’s ailing economy, at least in the immediate term. However, needless to say, it will require a lot more to resolve the major structural issues that plague our economy such as the fiscal deficit and food and energy inflation. Boosting exports and, in relation, FDI is the need of the hour. To do so we need to expand our tax net rather than the tax rate itself. To do so we must begin documenting those unlicensed, cash-based traders that operate in the grey sectors of the economy. Excessively high commercial taxes might undermine this process by discouraging these businesses from entering the formal economy. Furthermore, the government should prepare a satisfactory strategy to ensure that larger tax collections are fairly distributed to those who need it most. It is the moral obligation of the state to balance the needs of the lower socio-economic classes with the overall growth and stability of the economy.
Muhammad Azwar
Rajanpur
On the one hand, Modi is signing trade and defence agreements all over the world. On the other hand, our politicians...
As the primary water source for millions of Pakistanis, the steady decline in the water levels of the Indus river is...
The people of Karachi continue to suffer from the high-handedness of K-Electric. Our utility bill for the month of...
The governance of higher education is an important factor in determining a country’s socio-economic development....
Punjab is the bread basket of Pakistan. More importantly, it provides unprecedented employment opportunities and a...
Democracy, where power is vested in the hands of ordinary citizens, is considered the most desirable type of...
Comments
Owais Ahmad commented 13 hours ago
Reply 0 0