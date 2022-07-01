Anas, Ammad to vie for U19 squash crown

ISLAMABAD: Both favourites Anas Ali Shah from Punjab and Muhammad Ammad of PAF checked into the final of boys’ Under-19 category in the PSF Junior Squash Circuit No II at Mushaf Squash Complex Thursday.

Anas stopped Khaqan Malik 11-4, 11-3, 5-3 (retd hurt) in the first semi-final while super fit Ammad showed no mercy to Nouman Khan beating him 11-0, 11-7, 11-5. Surprisingly, Khaqan Malik surrendered his match, leaving the third game in between without any apparent injury. Anas, who represented Pakistan in the Asian Junior Championship held recently in Thailand, was outstanding with his court coverage. He gave no clue to his opponent during his straight games win.

Results: Boys’ Under-11 Semi-finals: Syed Muhammad Hussain (Punjab) bt Qasim Yar Khalil (Punjab) 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 (3-1): Faizan Khan (Punjab) bt Mamoon Khan (PAF) 8-11, 11-7, 12-10, 12-10 (3-1). Boys’ Under-13 semi-finals: Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (PAF) bt Rehan Alamgir (PAF) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 (3-0): Shahzaib (PAF) bt Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) 10-12, 5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-2.