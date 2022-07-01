President signs Finance Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to the Finance Bill 2022 on Thursday under the article 73 and 75 of the Constitution. After the passage of the Finance Bill 2022 from the National Assembly on Wednesday, it was forwarded to the President by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Earlier, the President had refused to sign the Electoral Reforms and NAB Amendment Bill, which gave rise to the speculation that he may delay signing the Finance Bill 2022.
TAKHTBHAI: The bodies of two boys, who had drowned in a seasonal stream in Ameer Killay in Jalala area, were fished...
LAHORE: Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Thursday took oath as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali presided over the signing ceremony of an agreement on...
MULTAN: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the imported rulers do not have the ability to run the country...
SUKKUR: The Hindu community and civil society of Khairpur on Thursday protested against the abduction of an...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said the National Hazardous Waste...
Comments