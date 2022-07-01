President signs Finance Bill 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi gave assent to the Finance Bill 2022 on Thursday under the article 73 and 75 of the Constitution. After the passage of the Finance Bill 2022 from the National Assembly on Wednesday, it was forwarded to the President by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Earlier, the President had refused to sign the Electoral Reforms and NAB Amendment Bill, which gave rise to the speculation that he may delay signing the Finance Bill 2022.