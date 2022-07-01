Minister praises students’ artwork

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday visited the Al-hamra Art Gallery to witness art works prepared by the final year students of the School of Arts of the local university.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the students who created attractive art works. He said that it is a great pleasure to see the hard work of the students of the university. farewell: Salman Rafique attended as a special guest at the farewell ceremony held on the retirement of Muhammad Ashiq, an employee of the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education. The children of the retired employee, including Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Abu Bakar attended the ceremony. Salman Rafique presented a gift of Holy Quran, sweets and clothes to retired employee Muhammad Ashiq. The cake was also cut at the ceremony. He said that retirement from the job with dignity is an honour.

EX-LAC employees: A farewell ceremony was held in the honour of retired employees of the Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Centre. On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen presented certificates of appreciation, souvenirs and flowers to Muhammad Hanif (driver), Liaquat Ali (head gardener) and Malik Muhammad Akbar (AC supervisor).