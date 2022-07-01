Dacoits gang busted; money, bike and weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital territory police have busted a six-member’s dacoit gang known as ‘Ansari’ involved in numerous dacoity incidents in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a Police Public Relation officer said.

According to the details, a police team of Koral Police Station by using latest technology and human resources arrested four members of a dacoits gang known as ‘Ansari gang’ who were involved in numerous incidents of snatching and street crimes.

Police has also recovered looted cash, eight snatched mobile phones, five stolen motorbikes and weapons used in these dacoity incidents. During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in dacoity incidents in the areas of IJP, Expressway, different sectors of Islamabad and different areas of Rawalpindi.

Cases have been registered in PS Koral and further investigation is underway from them

Further-more Noon Police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Bilal and Shehbaz and recovered stolen motorbike and stolen valuable from their possession, while police team also arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Shams Colony Police arrested two accused and recovered 325 gram hashish and 222-bore gun from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested an accused and recovered 113 gram heroin from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested Talah Abbassi and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Ramna Police arrested two accused and Shahzad Zaman and recovered fake currency from their passion. Sihala Police arrested three afghan national living illegally. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation in underway.