Drive against narcotics to continue after Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Riaz Mehsud on Thursday said that the operation against narcotics would be expedited soon after the upcoming Eidul Adha.

Speaking at an entertainment function organised for the drug addicts who had been under treatment at the drugs rehabilitation

center, he said the anti-narcotics drive launched under the supervision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would continue till the last drug addict was rehabilitated.

Secretary Social Welfare Department Nashitah Maryam, Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Peshawar Imran Yousafzai and Dr Ehtisham and others attended the event.

He said that currently 700 drug addicts were still repeatedly present in the provincial metropolis, adding that a comprehensive strategy was being chalked out to shift them to the rehab center.

He appreciated the efforts of district administration, Anti-Narcotics Force, Social Welfare Department, Excise and other allied departments and social

welfare organisations in this regard.

He also distributed shields and commendation certificates among the officers and personnel for their good performance during the drive.

Earlier, an entertainment event was organised at the Rehab Center for the under-treatment drug addicts where famous Pashto singer Irfan Kamal enthralled the audience with his melodious voice.

The recently rehabilitated persons also sang songs and presented tableaus on the occasion. A large number of relatives of the rehabilitated persons also attended the event.