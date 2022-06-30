PMLQ will continue to support federal govt

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. -File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will continue to support incumbent federal government Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The decision in Punjab to support to Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi for the slot of chief minister wouldn’t have any impact on the position of the PMLQ as it would continue to support it.

The PMLQ has two slots in the federal cabinet — Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhary Salik Hussain. They are holding portfolios of National Food Security and Research and Board of Investment (Including Chinese and other FDI) and Special Initiatives respectively.

The PMLQ sources reminded that support for Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi was known and stated position of the party right from the beginning and PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain asked its provincial legislators to stick to earlier decision. He doesn’t find any reason for changing the position, the sources reminded.

The sources recalled that the PMLQ members of Punjab Assembly didn’t vote for Hamza Shahbaz in the election for the office of chief minister in late April this year. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain maintained that he would standby his position since he has been impressing upon his colleagues in party not to go for shifting committed position in politics.