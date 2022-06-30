Maid arrested, currency recovered

Islamabad : Capital Territory Police have arrested a maid for her alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered foreign currency from her possession.

Raja Mushahid, a resident of Islamabad had submitted an application with the Women Police Station that two weeks ago, he had hired a woman employee who had stolen cash and foreign currency and a ring from his house on June 27.

The police took prompt action, registered the case and started investigation, a news release on Wednesday said.

Police team traced and arrested the accused in a short span of time

and recovered foreign currency 800 euros, 800 Egyptian pounds, 250 British pounds and Rs2,000 Pakistani from her possession while further investigation was underway.

The police have appealed the citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them.