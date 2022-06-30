Shan resigns over differences with coach

ISLAMABAD: National hockey team vice captain and a prolific midfielder Ali Shan has refused to be part of the team unless and until necessary changes in the coaching staff are introduced and the players are given financial protection and respect they deserve.

One of the leading national hockey team players has told ‘The News’ that Shan has opted out of the physical fitness training camp held in Abbottabad after tendering his resignation as vice captain and member of the team after developing differences with head coach Siegfried Aikman.

“Shan has refused to be part of the Pakistan contingent after developing differences with the Pakistan coaching staff. His contention is that the head coach believes in liking and disliking rather than potential of players. Though he cited financial problems as the reason for his staying out of the camp, he also mentioned in the resignation letter that he wanted to meet the PHF’s top officials in person to narrate the whole story. Later, he met one of the PHF officials and told him the entire story. Shan, who also resigned as part of future teams, has refused to join the team fitness camp in Abbottabad,” one of the leading players close to the experienced midfielder said.

He confirmed that Shan has told the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) he would not be part of the team unless and until necessary changes are introduced in the coaching staff.

“Besides that Shan said that he was facing extreme financial difficulties and has not been able to get anything from the federation for the last eight months. On the other hand he turned down Rs2 million offer to play in the Egyptian League only to concentrate on the Asia Cup.”

Shan was the player who entered the field during the make-or-break match against Japan in Asia Cup without touching the hand of the outgoing player resulting in the presence of 12 on the field.