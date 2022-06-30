Banks to remain closed on July 1

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, July 1, 2022, which will be observed as a bank holiday enabling the bank to close its accounts, it said on Wednesday.
All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office, as usual, SBP stated.
