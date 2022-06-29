Executive allowance approved for grade 17-22 officers

ISLAMABAD: The official minutes of the federal cabinet meeting confirm that the executive allowance will be granted to officers working in the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, and ICT Field Administration in BPS-17 to BPS-22 at 1.5 times the basic pay with effect from July 1, 2022.

This will be in line with the allowance granted by all provincial governments, the minutes of the federal cabinet meeting held on June 10, on the eve of the budget released recently, read. When contacted, an official said they were a part of the budgetary proposals presented for approval to the cabinet and were approved.

“However, I guess that it would have to be approved in the budget to become effective. Perhaps, the federal secretary finance will be in better position to clarify”, he added. When the Ministry of Finance high-ups were contacted, they said the executive allowance had been approved by the cabinet for BS-17 to BS-22 officers of the Federal Secretariat to bring them at par with the provinces. They will have to opt for either the executive allowance or disparity reduction allowance 2022. The budget and proposals require approval from the parliament as well, he added.

It is the dilemma of the federal government that the majority of bureaucrats preferred to work with the provinces keeping in view increased perks and privileges as every top bureaucrat enjoys a luxury house, official car and executive allowance. The bureaucrats working at the federal level had to strive hard for all these luxuries, so they wanted to move to the provinces.

The executive allowance does not match the government’s claim of undertaking an austerity drive at a time when the country is in dire economic situation. If the allowance is considered necessary, it should be linked with performance but provision of the allowance for all bureaucrats is not justified.