Crackdown on drug peddlers

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 11 outlaws including five drug peddlers in last 24 hours from different areas of the city, a Police Public Relation Officer said.

Noon Police team arrested two women drug peddlers involved in drug peddling and recovered 1.15 kg heroin and 1.09 kg hashish from their possession. Aabpara police arrested drug peddler and recovered 1.15 kg heroin from him.

Bhara Kahu and Sihala police teams arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2 kg heroin and 1.02 kg hashish from their possession. Similarly Koral and Nilore police teams apprehended two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested an accused and recovered a 30-bore pistol.

Sihala, Ramana and Bhara Kahu police teams arrested three accused and recovered three 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.