New York court blocks non-citizens from voting in city polls

NEW YORK: A New York judge on Tuesday overturned a law passed in December that allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections in the United States’ largest city. Judge Ralph Porzio of the New York State Supreme Court said only American citizens have the right to vote in any election. The controversial law allowing "lawful permanent residents" and "persons authorized to work in the United States" to vote in municipal polls was passed by New York’s Democrat-dominated City Council.
