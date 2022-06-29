Gold sheds Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs350 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,500 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs301 to Rs121,313.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $10 to $1,823 per ounce. Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,550 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,328.87. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.