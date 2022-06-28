Wanted dacoit killed in encounter in joint operation

ISLAMABAD: In a joint venture with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have gunned down two dacoits including Bilal Sabit and Imtiaz Ahmad and wounded another in an encounter with the armed gangsters at Nasirabad Monday evening.

Bilal Sabit was most wanted to the twin-cities police involved in targeting police personnel, police said and added that Bilal Sabit gang targeted tens of police official during the last one year. “He opened sudden firing at two police officials in Sector D-12 on 19th June, when they heading toward Golra police station but both the cops narrowly escaped. The police, however, registered FIR against Bilal Sabit and his aide under terrorism charges.

Bilal Sabit had killed two officials of Intelligence Bureau (IB), four police persons and a Station House Officer (SHO) of Peshawar police during the last few months, police said.The top bosses decided to conduct operation against the gangsters creating law and order problems for the police and public, the police sources said and added that to ensure flourishing operation, the police bosses decided to seek help from the IB and did it.

“The activities of the gangsters were put under strict surveillance of the intelligence agency and different teams of police and IB kept monitoring of their activities,” the police sources maintained. The intelligence agency came to know that Bilal Sabit and his gang would hit in Rawalpindi and their target was in Rawalpindi.