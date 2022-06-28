Hashish seized

PESHAWAR: The Badaber police foiled a bid to smuggle 200 kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers on Monday.Superintendent of Police of Saddar, Aqiq Hussain along with DSP Badaber Malik Habib told reporters that two alleged smugglers Sarfaraz and Fazlur Rehman were held while allegedly trafficking the drugs.
NEW YORK: US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer has said that he is ready to use his good office for normalising...
ISLAMABAD: In a joint venture with the Intelligence Bureau , the Islamabad Capital Territory police have gunned down...
ISLAMABAD: The details of the conviction of Mumbai attacks’ mastermind Sajid Mir — who was reportedly arrested on...
KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid the recent spike in new cases of the pathogen, the National...
KABUL: International and local relief organisations are shifting their focus from the immediate to longer term for...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal...
Comments