Tuesday June 28, 2022
Peshawar

Hashish seized

By Bureau report
June 28, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Badaber police foiled a bid to smuggle 200 kilograms of hashish and arrested two alleged smugglers on Monday.Superintendent of Police of Saddar, Aqiq Hussain along with DSP Badaber Malik Habib told reporters that two alleged smugglers Sarfaraz and Fazlur Rehman were held while allegedly trafficking the drugs.

