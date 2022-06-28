PBC hosts SDG workshop

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC)’s Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB) has hosted a workshop on ‘Best Practices in Sustainability Reporting’ as part of its ongoing Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) leadership programme, a statement said on Monday.

The event was sponsored by ICI Pakistan Limited that has also won the ICAP/ICMAP Best Sustainability Report Award in 2021. The workshop entailed discussions on important aspects of sustainability reporting such as materiality, stakeholder engagement, and current global sustainability standards. Such events can enable Pakistan to meet Target 12.6, which focuses on the number of organisations that publish a sustainability report.

Speaking on the occasion, Eqan Ali Khan, general manager, strategy, business development and innovation at ICI Pakistan Limited termed sustainability reporting a vital aspect of consolidating corporate social responsibilities.