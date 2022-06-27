One percent elite devours 99pc resources: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq said country has been facing financial crunch because its 99 percent resources are possessed by one percent ruling elite.

Addressing a large crowd at Lahore Railway Station Sunday evening after reaching there from Multan at the end of the second day of the 3-day train march to Islamabad, he said, “The strange phenomenon is that under economic crunch the assets of elite are increasing while the common people are unable to have two meals a day.

He wondered that in every difficult time, the 99 percent elite sitting on the pile of wealth, factory owners, bureaucrats, and corrupt capitalists demand the poor make sacrifices.“If they only give ten percent of their wealth to the country, all of its problems would be solved,” he said adding the poor have been giving their blood to the country, but the situation could not improve because of the massive corruption of the ruling elite.

He reiterated that PTI, PDM and PPP together pledged the nation’s sovereignty to the IMF which had now become all in all of the country. He appealed to the nation to join hands to bury the politics of lies, dishonesty, corruption and abuse of power and lay the foundation of Islamic welfare Pakistan.

Siraj expressed serious concern over the appeal of State Bank and other banks in Supreme Court against the Shariat Court judgment banning Riba, and said he had convened a meeting of central leadership at Mansoorah on Monday morning for future line of action. He said he would lead the third leg of train march from Lahore to Islamabad after this consultation, and if government backed the appeal before Supreme Court, then JI would announce a strategy at the end of train march in Rawalpindi. He warned the rulers to refrain from continuing the war against Allah Almighty and His Messenger (SAW) by strengthening the interest-based economic system, which is also an open violation of the Constitution of Pakistan. He said if the ruling elite continued the war with Allah, then Jamaat-e-Islami will fight against them.

On the way from Multan, Sirajul Haq addressed thousands of workers who had come to greet him at the railway stations of Khanewal, Mian Channu, Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Okara and Pattoki.

He wondered why rulers always tried to fix economy by imposing taxes and super taxes on people instead of giving up their luxurious living at the public expense. He said ruling parties have been deceiving people by wrestling for their own interests. He demanded the government reduce inflation, or go home.

He said the IMF slavery and its budgets are death warrants for the poor people, but the ruling elite is busy in increasing their privileges and luxuries. He said the time has come to take back the looted wealth from these rulers. He said that the nation should reject the capitalist ruling elite and be ready for the Islamic revolution.