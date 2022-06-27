No compromise on Pak security, defence: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that no compromises can be made when it comes to Pakistan's security and defence.

Speaking in a meeting related to the law and order situation of the country under his chairmanship, the premier urged the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to improve their performance and said that it is the only way to change the perception of the public.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, and other senior officials, the prime minister was apprised of the latest law and order situation in the country, while the situation in Punjab was also discussed.

After being briefed about the eradication of terrorism from the country and the threats posed in this regard, the premier said that the entire nation is on the same page with the government when it comes to fighting terrorism and terrorist elements.

"The people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and law enforcement agencies," PM Shehbaz said, adding that the government will continue its struggle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

Shedding light on the role of provinces in the National Action Plan, the premier said that the participation of provinces will be restored. "Ignoring the role of provinces in the National Action Plan over the last four years has increased terrorism in the country," he said.

During the meeting, PM Shahbaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure the protection of life and property of the people across the country and also expressed concern over the increase in street crime incidents.

The prime minister said the public opinion could only be turned in favour of the police and law enforcing agencies when they show performance. The prime minister appreciated the performance of the law enforcement agencies regarding the fulfillment of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s action plan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is making efforts to eradicate the challenges posed by the rising trend of the use of illicit drugs among youth.

In his message on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, being observed today (June 26), PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has shown "unwavering commitment" to addressing challenges stemming from illicit drugs.

"We are working closely with international organisations for the purpose," he said. The premier said that Pakistan is a signatory to all global conventions and protocols for the prevention of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He said that the general public — especially the youth, which makes up to more than 60 percent of Pakistan’s population is at huge risk due to easy availability of synthetic drugs. PM Shehbaz called for a collective effort to shield the youngsters against the hazards of drug abuse and protect their health and well-being.

“On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we reaffirm our commitment to proactively limiting drug abuse and illicit trafficking. I would direct the Ministry of Narcotics Control to take effective measures to promote safer, drug-free communities and address the challenges of illicit drugs," he said.

The prime minister urged the media and civil society organisations to play their role in raising awareness to undertake the mission of achieving drug-free Pakistan while the government does its part.

"Preventing drug use before it begins is the most cost-effective, common-sense approach to promote safe and healthy communities," he added.

Meanwhile, head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to initiate strategic reforms in healthcare research and development in Pakistan.

Initially, organisations working for disabled citizens, cerebral palsy and prosthetic equipment will be supported and their number will be increased with the passage of time, Salman Sufi said in a statement.

Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Syed Murtaza Mehmud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interest.

MNA Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich also met the prime minister and discussed the matters pertaining to the development in his constituency. Meanwhile, Aun Chaudhry also called on the prime minister.