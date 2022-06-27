Double-murder accused arrested

KOHAT: The police here on Sunday arrested the main accused in a double murder case and recovered the weapon used in the crime, sources said. The police sources said that the accused Abid was arrested in a raid. He had allegedly killed two friends Abdul Hameed and Zubair Ali Shah over a petty issue.

His two accomplices Usman and Rashid had already been arrested. During the preliminary investigation, Abid confessed to have committed the murders. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a drug peddler during an action in the limits of Cantonment Police Station in Kohat and recovered three-kilogram hashish from him.

The accused was identified as Suleman. About three-kilogram hashish was recovered from him. The police registered a case against him.