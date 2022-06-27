By-polls code of conduct issued

LAHORE:District Monitoring Officer Lahore on Sunday issued instructions to the candidates regarding the code of conduct for by-polls going to be held on July 17.
The DMO has also written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Lahore to ensure implementation of the Code of Conduct. According to the instructions, parliamentarians can participate in election campaign. However, public officials and public office holders like the president, prime minister, ministers and others cannot participate in the election campaign. It further said that meetings, processions and other activities can be held at places designated by the district administration. Moreover, DC shall inform the DMO about the details of meetings, processions, rallies of the candidates.
The four seats where by-polls are being held in Lahore include PP158, PP 167, PP-168 and PP-170
