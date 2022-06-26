Image launches new flagship store in City

LAHORE : Image, the first Pakistani seller to list on Amazon, celebrated the launch of its new flagship store at Nishat Emporium Mall in Lahore, with an exciting mega event on Saturday. Sarah Khan, the well-known celebrity, attended the three-hour event with a host of popular celebrities, influencers and socialites in attendance as well.

The customers were given the opportunity to meet the creative minds behind Image, followed by an exciting meet and greet with Sarah Khan, and other famous personalities.

Image’s Nishat Emporium store launch coincided with the launch of two coveted limited-edition collections - Summer Printkari ‘22 and Summer Lawnkari ‘22.

Summer Lawnkari ‘22 is a luxury lawn collection featuring heavy chikankari kameeze and artistic printed chiffon dupattas, whilst Summer Printkari ‘22 features beautiful floral prints on cotton-lawn canvases, along with printed chiffon dupattas.

Image was established in 1993. Image’s agenda from the get-go has always been clear; to offer Pakistani women premium fashion at affordable prices.

As manufacturers of high-quality embroidered fabrics, Image made the classic craft of chikankari accessible to women across the country, setting up a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the best systems and machinery the world has to offer.

Soon, Image became one of Pakistan’s fastest growing brands in retail – And today, Image stores can be found across major cities in Pakistan along with a strong digital and e-commerce presence to cater to customers in every corner of Pakistan, as well as across the world.

Furthermore, Image is the first Pakistani seller to list on Amazon. Image’s strong e-commerce infrastructure, paired with their Amazon success earned Image the Prime Minister’s Excellence Award for its outstanding performance in e-commerce.

Image has enjoyed immense growth in the last few years and continues with a strong growth trajectory post the pandemic.

The Nishat Emporium Mall is their 3rd store in Lahore and 10th in Pakistan, with several more in the pipeline.

Having achieved unprecedented growth since its inception, Image is now expanding like never before, ready to conquer new heights and usher in a new era of retail fashion.