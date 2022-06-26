PMPMA hails ‘tough measures’

KARACHI: Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) applauded government’s recent economic decisions on Saturday, saying the country needed strong leadership that could put national interest ahead of political expediency.

“We fully support difficult but necessary measures adopted by the finance minister for implementing previously unfulfilled commitments made to the IMF [International Monetary Fund],” said Raza Butt, PMPMA general secretary.

He was of the view that tough measures were imperative to save the country from imminent economic collapse.

As a hi-tech industry with FDI from Chinese mobile phone brands, it was imperative to ensure continuity in leadership and consistency in policy, he said. “We all must contribute and support the finance minister on road to economic recovery and revival.”