PCB to challenge IPL’s window

LAHORE: PCB has decided to challenge Indian Premier League IPL’s window expansion at the upcoming International Cricket Council meeting.

PCB chairman Raja told newsmen here on Friday: “There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference.”

“My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC,” he said.

Raja also said that while Pakistan is keen on playing India.

“I have spoken to Saurav (Ganguly) on the sidelines on this and I told him that presently there are three former cricketers heading their cricket boards and if they can’t make a difference who will?,” Raja said.

“Twice Ganguly has invited me to attend the IPL finals last year and this year and cricketing wise it made sense to go, but then, because of the situation, we had to look at the fallout of accepting the invitations,” he added.