JI welcomes SHC decision to hold LG polls

Welcoming the Sindh High Court's (SHC) rejection of the plea seeking postponement of the local government polls, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir, on Friday said that political parties that had moved the SHC against conducting the polls should accept the court decision and gear up for the elections instead of mulling over approaching the Supreme Court.

He said this while addressing a women's gala and local government convention in Karachi. Rehman said the JI had never supported the idea of delaying the local government polls. “The JI’s representative in the Sindh Assembly's select committee for legislation had pushedfor legislation to empower the local bodies but he opposed the idea of delaying the elections,” he clarified.

He said a government representative in the court had attempted to mislead the court and the public by submitting that the committee had unanimously proposed to delay the local government elections.

Rehman said that the local bodies' elections had already been delayed by some two long years. He urged the people of Karachi to vote and support the JI for the sake of their future generations. Unfortunately, the people in Karachi were betrayed again and again by various political parties, he said.