Postmaster General calls on Governor

LAHORE:Postmaster General Khawaja Imran Raza called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House on Friday.

Issues related to digitisation in post offices and improving service delivery were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman said that in this modern age, post offices need to be equipped with the technology. He said Pakistan Post was providing facilities to the Pakistanis living not only in the country but also abroad.

The Governor Punjab said that he was happy to know that the Postal Administration was upgrading the facilities of Post Office for the people. He further said that the agreement of Pakistan Post with the Excise Department for delivery of papers and number plates is a good step.

Governor Punjab said that if all the institutions work together to perform their duties in an efficient manner, Pakistan will soon be on the path of development. The Governor Punjab emphasized that it is very important to have a clean work environment and deal the clients with courtesy.

Talking on the occasion, Postmaster General Khawaja Imran said that Pakistan was working on various projects of digitization. In this regard, plans are being drawn up to provide a platform for e-commerce business and plans for mobile money transfer system are also being worked out. He said that a "Let's Write a Letter" campaign has also been started among the students of schools and colleges with the aim of reviving the tradition of letter writing among the youth.