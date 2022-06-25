The Punjab government has allocated Rs1.4 billion for providing a fixed monthly allowance to senior citizens in the province. Most developed countries give monthly allowances to their senior citizens, irrespective of their financial status.

Most elderly people in Pakistan live with their children and are usually looked after well. This allowance, however small it is, will be like pocket money for these people and will take care of their minor expenses.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi