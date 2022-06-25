Don’t touch my tea

Pakistan’s planning minister’s advice to the nation for cutting down on tea consumption to save the scarce foreign exchange is strange. Instead of keeping his eyes on the cups of tea that may be the only thing the poor are left with to enjoy, he should be focusing on cutting down on perks and privileges given to the affluent.
What is stopping the government from withdrawing all perks, fuel and electricity allowances and other subsidies being given to government ministers and bureaucrats. This will substantially cut down our wasteful expenditures and contribute to lessening the widening gap between our revenues and expenditures.
Mrs Ghazala Malik
Pennsylvania, USA
