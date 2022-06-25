Gold up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Friday despite a decline in the international market.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs141,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs772 to Rs121,400.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,824 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has notified draft regulatory framework for 'issuance of...
KARACHI: Reyadh AAA Edrees, CEO of Kuwait’s multi-billion dollar conglomerate - National Industries Group on his...
Abidjan: From Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine, external crises have put pressure on African economies, but many on the...
LAHORE: The IMF deal and subsequent expected foreign inflows will save Pakistan from default but will not bring smiles...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Amin Ul Haque on Friday called removal of capital gains from IT...
KARACHI: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday reacting to 10 percent super tax imposed by the government on...
Comments