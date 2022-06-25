Gold up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Friday despite a decline in the international market.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs141,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs772 to Rs121,400.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,824 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.