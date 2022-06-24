11 toll plazas to be removed in Punjab: CM

LAHORE:To facilitate citizens, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has announced that 11 toll plazas on various roads of the province would be removed.

The decision was taken in the fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet held under the chairmanship of Hamza Shehbaz at the CM's Office here on Thursday. While chairing the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister ordered the department concerned to make prisoner vans ventilated for the convenience of prisoners. The meeting decided to extend wheat release policy and approved two months extension in wheat release. Approval was also given to form a Cabinet Committee on Wheat. The provincial minister will be the chairman of the Food Committee.

The Cabinet meeting approved the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges Bill 2022. The Punjab Cabinet also approved the decision to purchase operational vehicles for the police. The CM said that to enhance the capacity of forensic experts a special programme should be started. The meeting ratified the decisions of the second meeting of the Punjab Cabinet. The Punjab Cabinet congratulated the political and administrative team on the approval of the budget 2022-23 from the Punjab Assembly.

Hamza Shehbaz expressed condolences on the demise of mother of former President Asif Zardari. In his condolence message, the chief minister conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and the bereaved family. Hamza Shehbaz prayed that Allah Almighty grant mercy to the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

He also expressed grief over the demise of mother of Dr Farooq Sattar. In his condolence message, CM conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Farooq Sattar.

law & order: Hamza Shehbaz has expressed serious concern over the rise in crime in Lahore and other cities of Punjab. The chief minister ordered the law enforcing agencies and police to take all necessary measures for protection of life and property of the people. He said that indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused involved in serious crimes. He issued these instructions while chairing a meeting on law and order situation in the province here on Thursday. He said the police had good officers and they should be posted in field and results should come out regarding improvement of situation. Talking about the rise in crime against women and children, Hamza Shehbaz said that accused involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with iron hands.