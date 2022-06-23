Tariq assumes charge as new DG Sports Punjab

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Qureshi has vast experience of administration in different capacities. He has served on key posts like Director Anti-Corruption Department, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Additional Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Judicial Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner Layyah in the past.

Qureshi vowed to find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province. “Best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in national and international sports competitions,” he added.