Tariq assumes charge as new DG Sports Punjab

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Qureshi has vast experience of administration in different capacities. He has served on key posts like Director Anti-Corruption Department, Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Additional Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Judicial Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner Layyah in the past.
Qureshi vowed to find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province. “Best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in national and international sports competitions,” he added.
COLOMBO: Australia opener David Warner said pitches offering “extreme” spin in Sri Lanka’s ODI series victory...
COLOMBO: Skipper Dasun Shanaka dedicated Sri Lanka’s sensational series victory over Australia to the country’s...
LONDON: Players who have signed up to the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf series will be allowed to compete in next...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headline the title chase at Wimbledon where eight-time champion Roger Federer,...
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced 19 and 11 teams of Central Punjab and Northern, respectively,...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday, as the Senegal...
Comments