Rs200bn subsidy on flour given in budget, says CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz while addressing the Provincial Parliamentary Party here on Wednesday said that Punjab government has given a subsidy of Rs200 billion to the citizens for cheap flour in the budget 2022-23.

The chief minister said that providing relief to masses in budget was main focus of his government. “People are looking to us and we have to fulfill their expectations. A constitutional crisis was deliberately created in Punjab during past three months”.

“Every possible effort would be made to end the sufferings of people. We will continue to work together to make lives of masses easier,” he added. Hamza told the participants that they were his team and his doors were always open to them.

Hamza Shehbaz also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of lives due to earthquake in Afghanistan. He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Afghan brethren. “We are deeply saddened by the massive loss of lives and property in Afghanistan”.

Provincial ministers, PMLN and PPP members of Punjab Assembly attended the meeting. Provincial Home Minister Ataullah Tarar was also present.Saudi Arabian businessmen: A delegation of businessmen and investors of the Federation of Saudi Chamber led by Fahed Al-Bash called on the chief minister and expressed keen interest in investment in different sectors, including agriculture and livestock here on Wednesday.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Tahayya Noor, Saira Iftikhar, Ali Raza, chief secretary, Planning & Development Board chairman, LCCI president Nauman Kabir and high officials were also present.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that a conducive investment atmosphere was provided in Punjab. It is time to transform long-standing brotherly relations into durable economic partnership, he added and pointed out that thousands of acres of arid land in Cholistan could be turned into a green oasis through technology.

The expansion in economic partnership would also benefit the people of both the counties, he said. The chief minister assured of providing every possible facility to Saudi Arabian investors and added that vast investment opportunities were available in different sectors in Punjab.

Saudi Arabia is a trustworthy friend of Pakistan and it has fully supported the country in every hour of the trial. The people of Punjab would fully appreciate the Saudi cooperation, he added. Fahad Al-Bash showed interest in benefiting from investment opportunities available in agriculture, livestock and other sectors. Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Leghari also spoke on this occasion.