Disability survey held

Rawalpindi : Punjab Special Education Department has launched a disability survey to identify special children who are out of school, says a press release.

Through door to door campaign the officials from Government Al-Ghazali Special Education Centre and other institutions are collecting information of such children so that they may be brought to special education centres, keeping in view their right to education and development.

Children are being identified through this drive as per nature of their disability that mainly involves four major categories i.e. visually impaired, hearing impaired, physically disabled & mentally challenged.

Parents of special children and social workers are being convinced to ensure enrolment of all such children to the nearest institutions as per their needs. The overall objective of this initiative is to make special children useful citizens of the society.