‘China, Pakistan need to promote joint degree programmes’

Islamabad : “A group of high-level talents with strict professional and cultural training is critical for the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation and promote joint degrees to meet the needs of the two countries.

On the Second South Asia Forum with the theme of “Pakistan in social transition” hosted by China-Pakistan Educational Cultural Institute (CPECI), said Prof. Tan Biyou from China's Hunan Normal University. He said that if engineers at all levels involved in management and operation do not truly understand the people at the bottom of Pakistan and do not know how to interact with them effectively and safely, according to Gwadar Pro, it will bring great risk to the multibillion-dollar investment and pose a threat to the personal safety of Chinese managers.

He explained, “A group of high-level talents proficient in Chinese and Pakistani culture, including masters and doctors, in the joint degree programme jointly engaged by Chinese and Pakistani universities is a must.”

China-Pakistan cooperation in education has gone through a long period of exploration and has been continuous since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 1951.

Nevertheless, due to the different national conditions of the two countries, in the long historical period, China-Pakistan friendship is mainly limited to political and military cooperation, and the development of educational cooperation is relatively slow.

The Confucius Institutes, which were widely established in Pakistan, were an important result of the treaty. The Confucius Institutes mainly carry out language teaching, not degree education.