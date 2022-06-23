Man appeals to IGP for son’s recovery

PESHAWAR: Father of a missing boy said on Wednesday his son had gone missing on June 19 but the Nowshera police had not yet registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident.
Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on, Ayaz Khan said that his son Usman left his home at Pabbi, Nowshera but did not return.The distressed father said he went to Pabi Police Station but the cops refused to register the FIR.
He said he had no enmity with anyone and hence police should register the case and launch efforts for his son’s recovery. He appealed to the chief justice Peshawar High Court, the chief minister, and the IGP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to direct officials to recover his son and find out those involved in his possible kidnapping.
