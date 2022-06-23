12 outlaws nabbed with over 6kg charas

TAKHTBHAI: Six proclaimed offenders and six drug pushers were arrested and more than 6kg of charas and arms were seized from them.
A press release said that cops from Takhtbhai and Shahbaz Garhi police stations arrested POs and drug traffickers, and also recovered an unlicensed Kalashnikovs from another accused.In another raid, two stolen cars were recovered and an accused Fahimullah was arrested during another raid. The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one Kalakov, a pistol and bullets from his possession.
Meanwhile, the trader leaders called on DPO Irafanullah Khan at his office and assured their cooperation.
