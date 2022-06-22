Medical board constituted to carry out Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy tomorrow

KARACHI: Following a court order issued a day earlier, a six-member medical board was formed on Tuesday to oversee the exhumation and carry out an autopsy of PTI MNA and television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s body to determine the cause of his death.

The six-member board is headed by police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital additional police surgeon Dr Shahid Nizam, head of the department of forensic medicine Prof Dr Pervez Makhdoom, assistant professor of forensic medicine at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari Dr Hari Ram Lohana, medico-legal officer (ML) at the Civil Hospital Karachi Dr Gulzar Ali Solangi and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre MLO Dr Muhammad Areeb Bakhai are the other members of the medical board.

According to an order issued by the office of the Police Surgeon Karachi, in the presence of a District East magistrate, the medical board would depart from the office of the police surgeon on Thursday, June 23, at 9am for the exhumation of Hussain’s body buried at the graveyard in the enclosure of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine. The medical board has been tasked with carrying out an autopsy of the body to ascertain whether the television personality died of natural reasons or was murdered.

On Monday, a court had ordered the formation of a medical board for a post-mortem examination of Hussain. Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

Notice to FIA

Meanwhile, a sessions court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file comments on a plea seeking legal action against Hussain’s ‘estranged’ wife Dania Malik.

The applicant, Shabbir Shafqat, who heads a civil rights organisation, moved approached the court and stated that Dania had shared indecent videos of her husband on social media, which defiled the sacred relationship of husband and wife.

“Such an act of Dania Malik falls under Cybercrime Act, so legal action be taken against her,” a counsel for Shafqat had informed the court, adding that the applicant had earlier approached the FIA cybercrime wing for action against the woman but to no avail.

The counsel said the agency should have initiated legal proceedings against Dania according to the law but it did not. He requested the court to issue directives to the FIA to record his client’s statement under the Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and lodge a first information report (FIR) against Dania.

After a preliminary hearing, District and Sessions Judge (South) Munawar Ali Lodhi issued a notice to the FIA cybercrime wing director to submit comments on the application before the next hearing on July 6.

Hussain and Dania had tied the knot in February this year. However, their marriage did not remain pleasant for long as the latter filed for a Khula (a woman’s right to divorce) in May. The legislator died at his Karachi residence under mysterious circumstances on June 9.